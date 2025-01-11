Hansi Flick is not a fan of revealing big things before games, whether they are more or less important. That hmetic German character always prevails. He made no exception before facing Real Madrid in the Super Cup final, and the presence of Iñaki Peña or Szczesny in goal and Gavi or Dani Olmo in the midfield is still up in the air.

“I never talk about the eleven but I have things clear, Szczesny has played two great games and Iñaki Peña has completed a fantastic first part of the season,” Flick explained in the Al Jawhara press room, north of Yida.

It should be remembered that the Pole started against Athletic, in the semifinal, by surprise, since the starter was going to be Iñaki Peña but he arrived late for an activation session. “In Spain there is a different mentality but it was the third time he arrived late, he couldn’t do anything else,” Flick expanded.

A surprising substitution

Without giving anything away, the German coach confirmed that Dani Olmo is perfectly prepared to play, both in football and mentally, after what has happened in recent days. “Of course he can play, everything that has happened is not a problem and he could have his chance,” he anticipated. Of course, a somewhat ambiguous phrase escaped him, then nuanced, which perhaps opens the door to Gavi’s ownership: “I think Gavi is going to play but I’m not one hundred percent sure, I still have to decide.”

The German trusts that everything that has happened in recent days around the figure of Dani Olmo will not affect his men. “I have told them that if there is a lot of noise outside we have to unite more, we have to be stronger. We have to learn from each game but also from each situation,” he noted.

Flick avoided all the controversies well and did not want to judge Vinícius’ Competition sanction, which was light enough to allow him to play in the Super Cup. “It’s good that Vinícius can play, people want to see the best players,” he simply stated.

The Barcelona coach regretted that “many mistakes” were made against Athletic and avoided comparisons between the final and the league duel at the Bernabéu in which his team won (0-4). “They cannot be compared, they are different games. Now we will start 0-0 and what we want is to play well.” In this sense, Flick clung to his idea of ​​the game, forcing offside as much as possible, despite the fact that in recent weeks Barça has taken a step back in its performance. “The way we played against Madrid – the whites were offside 12 times – is the way I always want us to play, I have no doubts,” he concluded.