“It is important that we show in this match that we are strong and that we want to continue winning,” says the Barça coach.





He arrives Barcelona to the round of 16 tie King’s Cup after the victory against real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. This Tuesday, the Barcelona coach, Hansi Flickhas referred to Barcelona’s current situation, stating that “Sunday’s final, because of how we won, has to give us the confidence to know that we can win every game. It won’t be easy, but we can do it and the key is for each of us to know it. “We have to work as a united team, it is crucial.”

In the press conference offered on the occasion of this Wednesday’s tie against the Betisthe Barça coach «after this great victory, it is important that we show in this match against Betis that we are strong and that we want to continue winning. This is the most important thing for tomorrow.

«Sometimes we are a little unsure about what may happen next, but the most important thing is that we want success for the club and we have achieved it. We want to win titles, we won one on Sunday, and it is the most important thing. “Everything is easier when you win titles, but we have to show again and again that we are really good and the first day to do so is this Wednesday against Betis,” said the Barcelona coach.

«It is very important to have the same attitude and approach against Betis as against Madrid. We are ready and we want to win this match, we will have to play perfect because Betis is a very good team. We have to show that we are the best team,” Flick added.