The draw for the Champions box made Barcelona avoid the PSG, Madrid, Atlético or Liverpool until the final. A clear path, a priori. After nine years of disappointments in the maximum international competition, Hansi Flick flees from euphorias and favoritisms. Not even in the round of 16 against Benfica. “In this phase there is no easy game. All teams have deserved to be here, ”he said to deny that his team has been framed on the most favorable side.

What is the rival who sees the most powerful to make Barça difficult? They asked him right after. “Always the next rival, so Benfica,” he said. “It is not good to say these things, whether we are favorites or not. You have to focus on the next game, it is the right way. We have to do our best to win each game because 0-0 is always started, ”said the German coach.

Keep in mind that there is a return. We have to do our best to win each game because you always start 0-0 “

Hansi FlickBarcelona coach





Flick did not trust the Lisbon box after the four goals of January 21, despite the spectacular posterior comeback of the Blaugrana. “We look forward to a great rival. Benfica is one of the best teams in the Champions League transition. We will have to play better, not only the defense, but the whole team, ”he added.

Barcelona’s coach was worried about Benfica’s backlash. “His way of playing is very difficult to defend the way Benfica plays, from one side to another. We will practice it to make it better, ”he analyzed, before clarifying that it is important to“ take into account that there is a second leg ”.

Gavi gives us a lot in defense and pressure because it is very dynamic and is also good with the ball. Dani Olmo likes to play there because he creates occasions and can score goals “

Hansi FlickBarcelona coach





In the face of these transitions, the pressure of the equipment is important and not lose balls. In that sense, the doubt is who will be the midfielder and if Gavi will be recovered after a few days with fever. “We will see it. Yesterday he wasn’t good yet. We will have to wait. ”

What Dani Olmo contributes to that position, Flick explained the characteristics of both. “Gavi can play in other positions, not just ten. It gives us a lot in defense and pressure because it is very dynamic and is also good with the ball. But it comes from a long injury and we have to take care of it, because there is a game every four days. Dani likes to play there, it’s good creating occasions and scoring goals, ”he said.

Winning the Champions with Barça is one of the goals I want to achieve, but you have to live the moment “

Pau CubarsíBarcelona defense





Pau Cubarsí also seconded the comedy speech of the Barça coach. “Every year Barça, which for me is the best club in the world, must compete for everything. This year it seems that we have a better way, but I would not say it like that. Each game is a world and everyone can complicate. We must go to match to game,” the young central defense was calmed calmly, who did not hide that he would make him special illusion to win the Blaugran Champions one day. “As a child I have always wanted to debut and win the maximum titles. that I want to get, but you have to live the moment.

Cubarsí considers that the January game in Da Luz (4-5) and also 4-4 against Atlético in the Cup will serve as learning for these eighths. “We left many times behind. We must try to leave the goal to zero. Against Atlético we had the bad luck of fitting the two goals that leave the living tie. You have to go out for all in the first leg and in the return,” he asked.