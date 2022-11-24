Al Rayyan(DBA)

The German duo, former World Cup winners Lothar Matthaus and Bastian Schweinsteiger, criticized the performance of German national team defender Niklas Sule in the match that the team lost 1/2 against his Japanese counterpart, at the start of his career in Group E in the World Cup, whose competitions will continue in Qatar until December 18.

The Borussia Dortmund defender, who had previously played under the leadership of Hansi Flick, coach of the German national team, when he was coach of Bayern Munich, had participated as a right-back, while he usually played as a center back in his club, while Thilo Kerher was excluded.

“I always support Hansi Flick, but I do not understand some of the things that happened in the match. The coach must deal with these questions,” Matthaus, 61, who won the 1990 World Cup, told Bild TV.

He added, “Why didn’t Kerher play, even though he had always been playing recently? The goals came from the wing, and he was not a full-back.”

Matthews was also not satisfied with Flick’s substitutions during the match.

Matthews explained, “With the direction of Thomas Muller and Ilkay Gundogan, who are two experienced players at the same time, the system was absent, as well as the style of play.”

With Spain achieving a 7-0 victory over Costa Rica at the start of its World Cup matches, Germany’s early exit from the tournament may become real, if Flick’s men lose against Spain next Sunday, as well as the Japanese team achieving a point against its Costa Rican counterpart on the same day.

The German national team was eliminated from the group stage in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and it was he who entered that version as the 2014 champion.

Schweinsteiger had helped the German national team to achieve the title in 2014, but he was dissatisfied with the performance of Sule.

“We made big mistakes in defense,” said the former Bayern Munich player, in statements to ARD, during his analysis of the equalizing goal from the Japanese national team by Ritsu Doan, after the Germans advanced with Gundogan’s goal from a penalty kick.

He added, “When you are in a man-to-man situation, especially when he is impulsive, you should not make him enter the penalty area with the ball, but rather you should block the area and make him run away from it, because he can only do a little outside it.”

The second goal came from Takuma Asano, who, like Duane Ritsu, plays in the Bundesliga, a goal that could have been avoided, according to Schweinsteiger.

Schweinsteiger explained: “Zole should have tried to catch him offside, and then maybe there would have been time to catch up and reach Asano. This error should not happen.