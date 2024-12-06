Without practically any rest, Barcelona plays the second game of the month of December. He travels this Friday to Benito Villamarín to face Pellegrini’s Betis this Saturday (4:15 p.m.). A coach that Flick defines as “a coach with a lot of experience who knows how to get the most out of his players. Theirs is a very good team and has experienced players. In the end we already know what they are capable of, they always push up and we have to be careful. We must concentrate on our game,” Flick analyzed.

And the German coach is determined to maintain the fighting spirit in his players to definitively leave behind the spirit of shit november. Mallorca was a breath of fresh air for a team that went three consecutive games without winning in the League. “We must have the same mentality as in Mallorca. Next week we also have the Champions League, it is important that the team believes in its strengths, it is what this young team needs,” he stressed.

For the match against Betis there will be few rotations. The coach intends to recover Robert Lewandowski who rested in Mallorca. The Pole has 22 goals in all competitions. On the other hand, Raphinha will continue without rest. “We need Raphinha in every game, he is a key player. If it is available for 90 minutes, the better. But he will play what he can. He will start tomorrow and so will Lewandowski,” he said of the Brazilian who has 16 goals in all competitions. The same ones he scored throughout last year.

Lamine Yamal will not be missing either because, as Flick certified, “when the statistics speak for themselves they support tomorrow’s game,” he said, referring to the fact that Barcelona has not won the four games in which the youth player has not started. On the other hand, with Lamine Yamal in the eleven, he has won the other 12 stakes. With this hat trick, Barcelona will seek to score at least 50 goals. At the moment, there are 48 goals in 16 games in the domestic championship.

The one who will not be there yet is Ronald Araújo. But, as he explained The Vanguardthe objective “is to be able to play against Leganés on Sunday, December 15.” Even so, Flick opened the door to “Maybe I could play against Dortmund.” Even so, the coach assured that the Uruguayan will not have it easy. “It is not easy to include him in all the games because the team is full,” he indicated.

Reunion with Vitor Roque

In Seville, Barça will meet again with Vitor Roque, who left on loan to Betis in the summer after not having a leading role. Flick is not worried that the Brazilian does not have a fear clause and, therefore, can face his team. “I believe in my players. Each opponent has good footballers. We will have to watch him and defend him like everyone else. Of course it is improving. “It’s not the best situation when he arrived in Barcelona and I talk to him sometimes and I think he wasn’t happy so I think it was a good decision to let him leave with another team and now it’s good that he’s feeling good,” he said. At the moment, the Brazilian has 9 starts and 3 goals in 12 League games. Two other goals in the Copa del Rey are added to his scoring tally.

Vitor Roque Fran Santiago/Getty Images

The eleventh game away from home

Barcelona will play its eleventh league match away from home because the club requested it due to the works at the Spotify Camp Nou. He has only played six in Montjuïc. Flick is not sure if it can be advantageous. “It could be, I’m not completely convinced because you have to play all the games. We already saw what happened last weekend. “Let’s hope that’s the case, this morning I was talking to my assistant about it and we hope that we can play soon at the Camp Nou,” he said.

We hope we can play soon at the Camp Nou.”

Hansi Flick





Regarding Barcelona’s absence in the Club World Cup, Flick tries to keep the good part of the film. “I can’t change it. We are not there and well, at the end of next season I also think about my players who already carry a lot of burden. Maybe it’s also good for them to get more rest. We will have a longer preseason to prepare them,” he said.