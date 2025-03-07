Barcelona’s visit to Pamplona at the end of October also meant the first defeat of Barça de Flick. It was also the preamble of the fateful Shit November. That night, in a game, with many darker than clear, Flick left five titular theorists such as Iñigo Martínez, Balde, Casadó, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal on the bench. Barça lost 4-2. And broke the streak of seven consecutive victories. “I think it is different now, we have another level and that makes me positive for tomorrow’s game,” said Flick that is very present of Osasuna. “When we played there they pressed us very well and we had problems. Tomorrow is a different game and we will be prepared, ”he insisted.

To face this match, Flick does not rule out rotations taking into account that the team made a land playing for more than 70 minutes with a football player less in Lisbon after the expulsion of Pau Cubarsí. “I am very proud because the team had solutions at all times. It gives us confidence in our idea. It is working well and hopefully we can keep it in the coming weeks, ”he wanted.

Especially intense was the effort that Pedri made, which could rest. “It is very professional and his attitude is incredible. He is recovering well behind the matches and is training well, at high level. You can see it in the field. Play as you train. It gives us a lot of strength in that position, but we have to think about the future. Tomorrow we will decide, ”said Flick.

In the goal there will be no possible rotation. Flick defined Szczesny as “number one.” And it was exposed in the justification of the change that executed in January, leaving Iñaki Peña on the bench. “When you see players in training it is a feeling you have. But I am not the only one I decide, I have a great staff and we talk about the players and what they can get. Thus we take this team. For me it was clear that I could reach this level, but not just me. It is not a unipersonal decision. We decided together because I like to have everyone’s opinion, ”he said.

Because for Flick the important thing is to have a high look and face the following meetings, always thinking about what you can get. It is very well accompanied. “We have a clear idea of ​​how we want to play. We analyze the team and Barça Atlètic. What I have here is that there is a clear connection with Deco and the club. The players and the whole team want to play and compete. In the locker room there is a special atmosphere. It is the most different. All are pending of each other. . It is easier when you want when you lose, but this is the way to manage it, ”he said.

Training

Ronald Araújo’s birthday

That connection was noticed during morning training. Under the drizzle that fell in the training field, the leader of the league prepared the game of tomorrow between smiles and good vibes. He did it with the presence of Gavi, who has lost the last two games by a feverish process. The midfielder has exercised normally in a session that has started with a tunnel of colleges of the players to the Uruguayan central Ronald Araújo, which this Friday turns 26. Alejandro Balde was also exercised, which in Lisbon ended with a blow to the ankle.