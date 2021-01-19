Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick said he hasn’t heard from defender David Alaba but admitted he knows everything is going in a certain direction. although the hope that the player remains at the club is the last thing to be lost. “These are things that can always happen, that there are players who leave when their contract ends,” Flick said at the Bayern press conference when asked about reports that Alaba had already reached an agreement with Real Madrid. “Hope is the last thing you lose. But naturally I know that things are going in a certain direction, that for the team it will mean a change”added.

Alaba, after 13 years of defending the Bayern colors, did not reach an agreement for the renewal of his contract with the Bavarian club, which expires at the end of this season, with which he will be able to leave with the freedom letter and has the Right to negotiate with other clubs now.

The negotiations ended with the withdrawal of the renewal offer by Bayern, which He did not want to accept the financial demands of the player.

In addition to Real Madrid, there were other clubs interested in Alaba’s services such as PSG, Chelsea, Liverpool or Manchester City.

In his career with Bayern, the club for which he signed as a youth, Alaba won the Bundesliga 9 times and the Champions League twice, the first time playing as a left back and the second time as a central defender. In addition, you can also play in the center of the field.