“Put the image that I want to see the grab. It was Pathe Ciss, right? ”Asked Melero López al Var, where Díaz de Mera Escuderos was. After seeing the repetitions of the action on Iñigo Martínez, the referee was clear. “Ok, the ball is disregarded. It clearly disregards, ”the play analyzed. “He is subject to his stomach and does not look at the ball,” he described the infraction that the penalty that ultimately meant the triumph of Barcelona. This is what the audios that the Spanish Federation made public.

On a day in which video barbitraje had a lot of incidence, in the Sadar, in the Metropolitan and in Montjuïc, Hansi Flick defended its credibility. “We have VAR and I believe in the VAR,” the Barcelona coach settled.

Not only was the German coach, but also his players left a spear for the work of the members. “The penalty to Iñigo, I see it clear because I have seen it repeated. His, I haven’t seen it yet. But we have to trust the referee, ”said Pau Cubarsí. “I haven’t seen the play yet but I found a clear grip,” Alejandro Balde, which he added. “And the referee has been, nothing more to say.”

We are leaders but we are all attached, at one point. It is good but there is nothing to celebrate “

Frenkie de JongBarcelona midfielder





Not even Rayo Vallecano loaded the inks. Iñigo Pérez was very elegant despite the bitterness for defeat. “I understand the difficulty of the referee’s work. He has no one who encourages him or who helps him, beyond his family. I will remain in empathy and I will not pronounce. ”

The Madrid people made Barcelona a lot to achieve the three points. Even Flick was “a little tired” after such an intense duel. “It has been a very difficult game against a great rival, a hard game. Nothing easy to win. They had nine games without losing. So we are very happy in the club, ”he said, although he said Barça can play better.

You have to give merit to the defensive facet. Not all matches can be won 2-0 or 3-0 “

Alejandro BaldeBarcelona defense





The leadership, although tied to points with Madrid, rejoice the atmosphere in Barcelona. This was recognized by Flick. “The first position is very important for fans. But the important thing is to fight until the end. Being a leader now is no use if we don’t keep fighting until the end, ”he harangued the team so that he does not trust. He seconded him in that ambitious discourse Frenkie de Jong, who served as Captain. “We are leaders but we are all stuck, at one point. It is good but there is nothing to celebrate. ”

Alejandro Balde remarked several times that it was a night to fail. “It was important to go out with the victory because we got leaders,” he congratulated the new classification scenario.

“There is a lot of league. The feeling is very good because the team has given its face “

Pau CubarsíBarcelona defense





For the side there are games that are valued more if they are won with emotion until the end. “You have to know how to suffer. The important thing is the three points, ”he insisted. Because Barcelona are not only the strikers and the win. “I am happy for the goal to zero. You have to give merit to the defensive facet. Not all matches can be won 2-0 or 3-0, ”said Balde.

Pau Cubarsí also considered that Rayo’s visit was a key game to recover the leadership. “The feeling is very good because the team has given its face. It was important to win and have won, ”he said. Although the central asks to keep his feet on the floor because “a lot of league is left,” he warned.

Where Flick was inflexible was in Koundé’s unpunctuality, which cost him his position in eleven. “It is a norm of the house and cannot pass again.” It is not the first time with the Frenchman, who is a repeat offender.