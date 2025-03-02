Invict in 2025, six victories in a row in the league and solo leader of the championship, Barcelona enters in March with a very flattering horizon, something that was unthinkable on Christmas holidays. However, Hansi Flick is not surprised. “Things change very quickly. The truth is that this team is no longer surprised at all. After losing against Atlético (1-2 on December 21) I already said that we played that level very well, ”he said about the great state of his Barça.

With 12 days to play, the German coach did not want to celebrate the solo leadership of the Blaugrana too much. “It is not time to talk about the end of the season or the classification. We will fight until the end and we are happy for the three points. I am satisfied to lead the classification but now I focus on Benfica, ”he noticed the Champions League.

We are happy for the three points and I am satisfied to lead the classification but it is not time to talk about the end of the season “

Hansi FlickBarcelona coach





The displacement to Lisbon to play in Da Luz on Wednesday was the argument he used not to refer to the stumbling blocks of Madrid. “I always think about the next game and I don’t look at anything else.”

Looking ahead against Benfica, he admitted that he had been able to take breaks with the comfortable victory, with the rotations of Iñigo Martínez and Balde and the changes at the time of the encounter. “It is true that the red that has helped us to be very dominant and we have been able to play as we like. The substitutions of Raphinha, Pedri and Cubarsí have been appropriate. They help us and it is the way. But Benfica will have had a whole week to prepare the game, ”said Flick.

We had thought about starting with Gavi but yesterday was not quite well. He informed us that he had a fever and that’s why Dani has started “

Hansi FlickBarcelona coach





The Barcelona coach also gave details of the ownership of Olmo and Gavi’s substitution. “We had honestly thought about starting with Gavi but yesterday was not quite well. He informed us that he had a fever and we have taken that into account. Therefore, Dani has started at the end, ”he explained.

Flick also wanted to remove iron from the search for the goal by Lamine Yamal, who ran out of the prize. “All players want to score. But for me and Lamine the important thing is that you make bright passes in the last meters. In the end, one day it will mark, ”he settled.

Three and a half years ago at least he did not mark. And when the ball has almost not believed it “

Gerard MartínBarcelona defense





Instead, those who premiered as scorers were Gerard Martín and Marc Casadó. “It’s a big step to them,” the coach congratulated them. “Three and a half years ago at least he didn’t mark. And when the ball has almost not believed it, ”said Martín, who had not marked in the subsidiary, where he arrived from Cornellà.

It was so unlikely, that even some partner had made risky bets. “Some had promised that the head was shaved to zero but it will not fulfill it. It has been Iñaki (Peña), ”confessed the left -handed side, who opened the scoring.

It has been an ugly goal. Little intention, really. I was departing because I have seen that Dani was going to throw away “

Marc CasadóBarcelona midfielder





Casadó was sincere about the rebound of his goal, the 2-0. “Little intention, really. I was departing because I have seen that Dani (Olmo) was going to throw. But in the end I have taken my knee a little, ”he revealed. “It has been an ugly goal,” he defined with a laugh.