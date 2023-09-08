Tomorrow, Saturday 9 September, at 20:45 at the ‘Volkswagen Arena‘ Of Wolfsburg the friendly will be played Germany-Japan And Hans-Dieter Flick head coach of the German national team, spoke today at the press conference to present the match.

Hansi Flick, former coach of Bayern Monaco champion of everything in the 2020also found a way to talk about Malick Thiawclass 2001, former captain of the German Under 21 and, for some time now, in the senior national team. CT honey words for the number 28 of the Milan.