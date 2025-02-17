The German coach of Barça gives it the ownership on the right side of the canterano Héctor Fort

Jules Kundé was relegated to the bench of the substitutes this Monday at the match corresponding to the 24th day of the League Championship that Barcelona disputes to Rayo Vallecano at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium. Hansi Flick, Barca coach, aligned in his place to Canterano Héctor Fort.

According to ‘Jijantes’, the reason for the unexpected substance of French is disciplinary. The defense was late for the talk that the German coach teaches before each game, and that is something unforgivable for Flick. Moreover, taking into account that it is the third time that Koundé sins of unpunctual.

The Gallic already went to the bench for identical reason before the Alavés. As then, Flick did not walk with Rodeos. This Monday, minutes before the game they asked him in Movistar about this surprising substitution. The German, without flinching, replied: “It is a technical decision.”