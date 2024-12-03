There was only one player who had played all of Barça’s games this season as a starter. Robert Lewandowski had played 20 games since the start. Not anymore. Because Hansi Flick has dispensed with the League’s top scorer for the match in Son Moix. The Polish striker remains on the bench in an important duel as Barcelona is playing for the lead after three days without winning.

Without Lewandowski, Ferran Torres will be the one who acts as the nine and offensive reference. The Valencian striker, who reappeared against Las Palmas in the second half, had not been a starter since October 6 when he was injured in Vitoria. Ferran, who celebrated 11 goals last season, has not scored since August in the rout of Valladolid.

It so happens that last season Xavi made exactly the same rotation of centre-forwards in the same outing.

Flick will try to mitigate the Pole’s rest in attack with the return to ownership of Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo. The winger was not successful against Las Palmas, when he played the entire second half. While the midfielder has already recovered from the overload he suffered last Saturday and which, out of prudence, caused him not to play.

In the midfield, the news is the return of Marc Casadó in the pivot position after serving a one-match suspension. While the defense is the same as against the Canaries once Balde has recovered from the shock of the blow that caused him to retch and forced him to ask for a change.

Barcelona, ​​against Mallorca, will play with Iñaki Peña, Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde, Casadó, Pedri, Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Ferran Torres.