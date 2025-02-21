“No rival will be simple to win at this point. At this time, it is difficult for everyone. It will be difficult to win the Benfica, ”said Hansi Flick. Remembering the impossible victory that theirs signed in Lisbon on January 21. The Barça coach contributed the calm necessary to stop the Barcelona euphoria, happy that the Catalans have avoided the PSG of Luis Enrique and Dembélé in the draw of the round of 16 of the Champions League. Avoid the PSG Parisino in the eighths to measure Benfica and avoid to a final hypothetical to Madrid rivals show that Barcelona has had a favorable European draw, a path that will end on May 31 in Munich, Hansi Flick and Robert Lewandowski .





Carles Ruipérez Tirado

The first assault will already be on March 4 and 5. And there could only be a classic in the Munich final. Flick doesn’t want to go so fast. “First of all, you have to reach the final, that is the first objective and the rival does not care. First you have to play against a very good team like Benfica, ”said Flick who sees Real Madrid as a“ very strong ”team that has“ a great squad to manage his games. For us it is important to demonstrate our quality in each party and we are currently in a great moment, but there is a long way. ”

Among so much European euphoria, the Barcelona coach had a saved message. A blunt message. A powerful message to protect referees. You didn’t have to ask for it. The coach released the message when they questioned him about the possibility of winning the triplet. “It’s not easy. It is very difficult, but there are no excuses, we have to do our best and when you see the quality of the other teams it is incredible. This is football and it is good for everyone to play these games at the highest level. And that’s why we play and strive: it is good to see this level, ”he said about the triplet. “And I mean that in this competition it is also important to think about the referees and their families: we all make mistakes. The responsibility of players and coaches is to protect them. I don’t like what is happening. The referees make their decisions, but they have the var. You have to trust the referees and the Federation has to show them support. You have to protect them, we have to change, ”he launched.

The coach did not want to assess the two sanction matches that Bellingham must meet for his famous “Fuck You” according to the referee, “Fuck off” according to him, being both expressions equally unfortunate. The same ones that he had to abide by lifting an arm. “I have nothing to say about this. Bellingham is a magnificent player, the other things have nothing to do with my players. I just hope my team plays as I want, it’s the only thing I want to see. We always look to find excuses: if we lose it is the fault of the referees, but it is not. We can all make mistakes, they too. But we have to protect them: we cannot play without referees. You have to protect them and maybe you have to play better to win, ”he insisted.

Palmas centered

Before the Champions and the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey that Barça will play on Tuesday in Montjuïc against Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona will defend its leadership in LaLig With which he has a pending account after his surprising victory in Montjuic (1-2), although the Canarian team now crosses for a bad time. “It was a very complicated game at home and we focused on being prepared and demonstrating our strength. Then they have not had such good results, they have injured. We all think of Kirian and wish him the best because health is the most important thing we have, ”said the German sending a message to the captain of Las Palmas that has fallen from cancer.

Due to the calendar, everything indicates that there will be rotations in Gran Canaria. “All team players are in a good physical form, but we do have to think not only in this game, but the following, and then international matches. We have it in mind, the players’ data, and it is our work. Maybe allow two players to rest and play others. We have players at a very high level, ”said Flick who acknowledged that a specific plan similar to Pedri with Dani Olmo so that he can recover his continuity is also following. “Yes, we are thinking about this. Last season he was injured and we have to take precautions and we plan to do the same as with Pedri, yes, ”he said.