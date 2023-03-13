Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

Split

Hansi Flick criticizes the debates before and around the Qatar World Cup. © Federico Gambarini/dpa

Hansi Flick looks back on a sporting and politically special World Cup in Qatar. After leaving, the national coach criticized the debates in the country.

Frankfurt – The German Football Association is currently busy with itself. The processing of the World Cup is in full swing and the DFB is currently repositioning itself in terms of personnel. After the end of the group phase, the association separated from team manager Oliver Bierhoff, while national coach Hansi Flick was allowed to continue. Now the coach spoke in detail about the last few months. Flick also criticized the general mood before the World Cup, political debates and “a lot of double standards”.

Flick criticizes World Cup debates: “It just wasn’t good”

“It was just a completely different World Cup than usual,” summed up Flick im Interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung. And above all because of the political discussions surrounding the tournament in Qatar, a country that is being pilloried for human rights violations. World Cup boycott Yes or no was one of the questions that accompanied the World Cup. “You had the feeling that you shouldn’t really be happy about playing a World Cup and taking part in this tournament as Germany,” said Flick. “Honestly, there was a lot of double standards on this subject. That was not nice.”

It was “completely clear that we all take a critical view of the human rights situation in Qatar,” said Flick. “But the team had the feeling that they couldn’t play football in peace, that statements were constantly being expected of them. That she can’t please anyone.” One of these publicly demanded statements was the “One Love” bandage, which the world football association Fifa has banned from wearing. This in turn led to heated debates, for example in the German media. “Before our first game, we almost only talked about the bandage,” said Flick now. “It just wasn’t good and I hope we learn from this situation. All. Me, but also politics and the association.”

Hansi Flick: “What happened was just too much”

Flick’s lessons: “For the future, this means that we have to ask ourselves which issues can arise. And whether and to what extent we allow these issues to be imposed on the team,” said the national coach in an interview with the table football (Monday edition). Before the World Cup, he himself had pushed internally for an end to the debates and for the “One Love” discussion to fall silent: “I said clearly: If we fly to Oman, the focus will be on football. What happened after that was just too much.” The last friendly before the World Cup took place in Oman.

Mouth-to-mouth gesture in response to the ban on binding. The German internationals in their first World Cup match against Japan. The DFB-Elf lost 1:2 and was eliminated in the preliminary round. © ULMER/imago

Bierhoff and Völler criticize too much focus on “One Love” bandage

Karl-Heinz-Rummenigge made a similar statement. The 95-time national player, who is currently a member of the DFB task force, was disturbed by the debate about the “One Love” bandage. “I liked the French attitude on this subject,” Rummenigge told the portal in February t-online. “Before the World Cup, the President said: I’m responsible for politics and the team for football.” Such a statement “would have helped Hansi Flick too. I would like to see a similar attitude in Germany,” emphasized the 67-year-old former Bayern CEO.

Bierhoff successor Rudi Völler also recently criticized the side effects of the tournament. In the Bundestag, Völler said that freedom of expression was important to the DFB. That is why the actions related to the politicized World Cup are commendable. “But there comes a point when it’s over. Then you have to concentrate on the essentials.” The 1990 world champion means the sporting side: 1-2 against Japan, 1-1 against Spain, 4-2 against Costa Rica. Preliminary Round Out. Yet again. And so again time for the DFB to work up a tournament. (as)