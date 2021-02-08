Without Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez, FC Bayern will have to contest the final of the Club World Cup on Thursday. The duo will not travel to Qatar.
FC Bayern is in the World Cup final. In Qatar, the German record champions defeated the Africa representative Al Ahly 2-0 on Monday evening and will fight UANL Tigres for the title next Thursday (7 p.m., live on DAZN). It would be number six in the 2019/20 season and thus a historic one: Bayern would be the only team after FC Barcelona 2009 with six titles in one year!
Hansi Flick’s team will have to do without Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez next Thursday. The midfield duo will not submit to Qatar, as the Bayern coach confirmed on the PK after the semi-finals:
“It’s a shame because both wanted to come. It is important that they can train in Munich and possibly be available on Monday,” said Flick.
Flick is hoping for Goretzka and Martinez against Bielefeld
Goretzka and Martinez had tested positive for the corona virus. The duo had hoped to be able to travel to the final. Bayern have to get title number six without them.
Next Monday, the FCB will be back in the Bundesliga. Newcomer Arminia Bielefeld is a guest in the Allianz Arena. Whether Goretzka and Martinez can then be used again seems open, but quite realistic.