Munich (AFP)

Bayern Munich coach, leaders of the German football league, Hanzi Flick, condemned the hostile campaign against the sports director of the Bosnian Bavarian club Hassan Salih Hamidzic, against the background of the controversy between them.

Flick, who strongly rejects the campaign against Hamidzic and his family on social media, said that the borders have been crossed, it is forbidden, it is true that we have different views, but that did not prevent us from appreciating each other personally, I know his wife, and he has a beautiful family. From all that made us differ in the past weeks, “these campaigns” are matters that I never agree with.

The German coach had a dispute with the Bosnian about the policy of contracting new players, before last week he announced his desire to leave the club at the end of the current season, before his contract expired in 2023.

Flick is preparing to win with the “Bavarian Giant” a new title in the “Bundesliga”, which will be the ninth in a row if he wins on Mainz tomorrow – “Saturday” in the “Stage 31” competitions.

Bayern lead the standings with 71 points, 10 points ahead of runners-up Leipzig, 4 stages before the end.

Fans supporting Flick launched a petition demanding the dismissal of the sports director, accompanied by defamation campaigns and insults against Hamidzic on social media.

Bayern management had expressed its dissatisfaction with Flick’s move to announce his departure at the end of the season.

Bayern was certainly indispensable for this controversy, which coincides with the team’s relinquishment of the Champions League title by leaving the quarter-finals at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, and with the entry into the domestic league of the last meters.

And after leading Bayern to win everything possible within 18 months, Flick announced Saturday, after beating Wolfsburg 3-2 in the domestic league, that he wanted to leave, with talks about going to succeed Joachim Loew in coaching the national team after the European Cup next summer.

The 56-year-old made his decision to leave the post four days after losing the Champions League title, and after his differences with Hamidzic topped the headlines for weeks due to the transfer policy and the administration’s decision not to renew defender Jerome Boateng in particular.