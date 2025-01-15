Hansi Flick introduces rotations against Betis in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. The German coach changes almost half the team with respect to the Spanish Super Cup final last Sunday. There are five new additions to the Barcelona team for their eleven. Two were highly anticipated, those of Iñaki Peña and Ronald Araújo, who comes in due to Iñigo Martínez’s injury.

Iñaki Peña, Araújo, Gerard Martín, De Jong and Olmo enter the eleven

In addition to these two, Flick is betting on Gerard Martín on the left back to give Alejandro Balde a rest, on Frenkie de Jong in the midfield so that Marc Casadó can gain air and on Dani Olmo, who will probably act as a false nine, since he enters the place of Robert Lewandowski.

On the contrary, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha remain in ownership, like Cubarsí, Koundé or Pedri.

The complete FC Barcelona team is made up of: Iñaki Peña, Koundé, Araújo, Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, De Jong, Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Olmo