Flick is already working at full speed to build Barcelona for the summer, the coach has shown very high market desires in quality, although not very viable in price due to the club’s financial present. That being the case, the coach will be much more punctual with his signings in mind and the last name he has put on the table seems to be within reach in terms of price and, furthermore, he is a sporting necessity within the culés, Jeremie Frimpong.
Sport reported that the Dutch full-back is Flick’s first big wish for the summer, the coach prefers that the Bayern Leverkusen man join the squad before Joao Cancelo continues within it. Hansi likes deep sides with enormous physical power, he considers that on the left the task is solved with Alejandro Balde, whom he even trusts can improve and on the right, Frimpong is his wish, as this would also allow Koundé to return to his natural area.
Beyond the fact that Frimpong is one of the best on the planet in his place, his price is very affordable, since his exit clause is only 38 million euros, a figure that was established before Bayer Leverkusen was at least a candidate for win it all. This amount is affordable considering the figures that are handled today within the market and it seems that Jeremie is an achievable and even necessary objective within Barcelona, who are getting ready to explore conditions with the player’s environment.
