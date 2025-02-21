



Titor Roque I could leave the Betis. The Brazilian striker, who arrived on the verdiblanco box last summer from Barcelona, ​​is interested in Palmeiraswhich is willing to present an important offer that could convince Barcelona, ​​a club that aims to recover much of the investment made by the ram in its day. Betis, awaits events with the main intention of continuing to have the footballer at least until the end of the season or, in case of losing it, getting economically benefiting when breaking the assignment. Hansi FlickFC Barcelona coach, was asked this Friday about the situation of Vitor Roque.

Flick sharply assured the press conference prior to the match that will face his team tomorrow against UD Las Palmas that he does not have “No recommendation” to do To the Betis striker. «I already have enough players here and I have to take care of them. He decided to leave the club and if there is something that has to be changed is Deco’s job”The German commented briefly.

The signing market in Brazil will end next Friday, February 28. At the moment, Vitor Roque has lost ownership with Pellegrini and has now seen its competition increased with the arrival of Cucho Hernández. Yesterday, in the duel against the Gent, he ended up expelled seeing the direct red.