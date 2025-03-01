Barça premiered that fateful month of November in Anoeta. A lonely goal from Becker gave the victory to the Royal Society of Imanol Sheriff (1-0) in a match that was marked by a controversial goal annulled to Lewandowski. But the most worrying thing is that this was the only chut of Barça between the three sticks. That meeting was the second defeat of the Flick team season and the first of the fateful Shit November. Four months later, Barça will receive Real Sociedad in Montjuïc.

The objective is none other than maintaining the league leadership by raffling a complicated and bulky calendar. “Three days have passed since the Cup match against Atlético de Madrid and there is an important burden, but we have to know how to manage it. In this season many things have happened … ”Flick slipped. From his words a certain surprise came with the change of dates. Because Barcelona, ​​at first, had to play this match on Saturday at 6.30 pm. “With this calendar we cannot choose, we have to accept it,” said Flick.

Both Barcelona and Real Sociedad have European matches next week. The Barca team travels to Lisbon to measure Benfica on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Champions and the Royal Society has the focus on the European tie against Manchester United in the Europa League. “We will put fresh legs and give everything. We are in three competitions and we will fight for the three titles. When the season started, nobody expected this. The team has done well, ”Flick insisted.

Christensen’s injury

For the match against the Basque team you will not be able to count on Andreas Christensen that has fallen from its injury to the right leg soleum in the final stretch of this Saturday’s morning session. “We must wait for how serious it is,” said Flick, who explained the Danish injury. It should be remembered that the Danish was discharged this last Wednesday, but after just two workouts he has once again had muscle problems in the back of the leg. The Danish has barely been able to play this course. Add 26 minutes this year. Those who played in Mestalla on August 18. Nor will an Ansu Fati summoned list, which, with a feverish process could not train.

Flick, who spoke very well about Ronald Araújo who said that “he is a leader who is doing very well,” he also explained better the differences between Frenkie de Jong and Marc Casadó. “Frenkie has improved a lot this month. Casadó is more defensive and is more focused on defense. With Frenkie we can have more possession and be more offensive. Casadó is a young player and can improve, but in his first season he is doing very well and can be proud of what he has achieved, ”he said.

Real Sociedad arrives under minimum

The Royal Society of Imanol Sheriff is fighting in the League for entering European positions, but it is also competing in two other competitions such as the Copa del Rey and the Europa League. It reaches Montjuïc under minimums. It has five casualties, three per sanction and two for injury. Take Kubo is one of the players who is punished with a match for accumulation of reprimands, as well as Central Aguerd. For its part, Sheraldo Becker will fulfill the second of his two sanction meetings.