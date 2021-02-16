On Monday evening, FC Bayern and Arminia Bielefeld met in the snow-covered Allianz Arena, and the guests created a minor sensation with the 3-3 draw. Hansi Flick then praised the mentality of his players and wistfully announced a personal conversation with Karl Lauterbach.
Hardly anyone had expected that Arminia Bielefeld would lead 2-0 in Munich at halftime, i.e. against FC Bayern. After Robert Lewandowski’s quick follow-up goal shortly after the restart, Christian Gebauer was even able to increase it to a 1: 3 – and even if the table leaders managed to score 3: 3 and thus keep a point, it was a small football sensation.
The point that Bielefeld takes home to the Alm can still be of great value in the fight to stay in the league. Especially since such a counter from this game was not really taken into account. Thus, the promoted team (with the game against Werder Bremen still to be caught up) is tied with Hertha BSC on the relegation place.
In the run-up to this game, Hansi Flick had caused a lot of criticism because he spoke at the press conference with regard to “so-called experts” who always had something to say while he named Karl Lauterbach. In any case, it is up to politics to develop the right strategy and to announce positive news from time to time.
After the game, Flick commented on this issue again and showed understanding (via Sky): “Maybe it’s good if I talk to Karl Lauterbach. Not in a talk show, in person.” In addition, he stated that he did not expect that his statements would cause such a fuss “out of emotionality”.
At the PK am Sonntag, however, he spoke not only as a football coach, but also as a former entrepreneur and family man and grandfather. “The pandemic is an incredible burden for all of us. It gnaws at all of us, it makes us a bit tired. Many people suffer and have extreme fears,” continued Flick. It was precisely in this view that he admitted that he knew “very well that football is very privileged”. In his opinion he remains, but “one or the other could be phrased differently”.
He saw the game against Bielefeld mixed (via tz): “In the first half a lot came together, we didn’t defend well. The place wasn’t ideal for our game. But in the second half the team showed a mentality again, that was amazing. Today you just have to say that we have to be satisfied with the 3: 3. “
Because of this mentality, he and the team always have “the feeling.” [gehabt]that we can still turn the game “. It should be emphasized that you give up after the 2-0 or 3-1 goal. The third goal annoyed him the most:” Of course, it was an easy goal, we just have to better defend. But I’m looking ahead positively. “At the same time, he showed hope” that Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez can start training again on Thursday. “
Bielefeld coach Neuhaus sees a “tempting” course of the game – and is still satisfied
Bielefeld coach Uwe Neuhaus would have had every reason to be annoyed about two lost points, but was satisfied: “The course of the game was tempting. With the 1: 3 you are hoping for three points. Nevertheless, I am satisfied.”
He did not see that the place could have been a disadvantage for FCB: “In retrospect you can easily say that. Even when the place wasn’t white, we stood well. Bayern had problems picking up the pace and getting into the game well. “
Arminia’s captain Fabian Klos was just as happy as his coach: “I accept the congratulations. It didn’t win because they’re an incredibly good group. When the snow wasn’t there, it became really difficult for us. In the second half it was a ride on the razor blade. “
Theoretically, he could even score a goal to win 3: 4, but the calibrated line indicated an offside position. “If in doubt, not for us this season so far, right?” Said Klos am DAZN-Mikro, who didn’t want to increase his general frustration with the decision: “What should I say? We both know how it is … I’m not a friend of such a calibrated line – how do they put them down?” He asked rhetorically towards Sandro Wagner.
Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting played his eleventh Bundesliga game for Munich and started from the starting line-up for the second time. He had enough praise for both teams: “It was generally a difficult game. Apart from the weather, Bielefeld was biting. They had two chances and were very effective. We showed fighting spirit. […] We had the trip [nach Katar] now, in the end, 3: 3 is okay. “