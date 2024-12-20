Only one game won in the last five games and two consecutive defeats at home in the League. Barcelona has gone into a tailspin and also faces, without Lamine Yamal (injured), Atlético de Madrid, surely the most in-form team in the League. The leadership is at stake. But Hansi Flick has not yet turned on the alarm lights. “It is not a final. It is the last game of the year 2024 but that’s it,” he wanted to relax the atmosphere, given the sensations of the last few days.

According to the German coach, Barça must be satisfied with their position. “If when we started the project in the summer, someone told us that on December 20 we would be first in the League and second in the Champions League and we would have liked it. We are not bad but it has been hard to lose some points. But in soccer the team that makes the fewest mistakes wins. “Leganés and Las Palmas deserved it,” he analyzed.

On December 20 we would have been first in the League and second in the Champions League and we would have liked it. “We’re not bad but it’s been hard to lose some points.”

Hansi FlickBarcelona coach





But Flick clings to the image that Barcelona has given in the important games of the season, such as in the defeats of Bayern or Real Madrid. “Against the big teams we are doing very well and I hope it continues like this against Atlético,” he wished.

The German was full of praise for Cholo Simeone. “He has played more than 700 games at Atlético, it is incredible. He has done a wonderful job. I love his personality and his emotionality. The team is like him,” he described that identification between colchoneros.

Simeone has played more than 700 games for Atlético, it is incredible. I love his personality and his emotionality. The team is like him”

Hansi FlickBarcelona coach





“It is a very, very important game. It will be difficult and we want to play it,” added the coach to get out of the slump. “We are not happy with the situation but we have to fight back. We will battle until the end of the season. We want to win titles. Tomorrow we will start again,” he harangued before justifying the two days off he gave the squad just after the 0-1 draw against Leganés. “If I look back, in three weeks there had been almost no rest. I think those two days of rest were the best decision.”

Flick has not yet decided which player will play in Lamine Yamal’s place. What he is clear about is how he wants to see his team go out into the game. “Against Dortmund, we did very well. We had two chances in the first five minutes and I want the same. But Atlético scores a lot at the end of the game, so I want the team to be focused from the first to the last minute.”

The atmosphere of Montjuïc? Many people will come and the fans will make themselves heard. It is also important that we do it well from the field”

Hansi FlickBarcelona coach





It’s Atlético and that will also influence the atmosphere in Montjuïc, very dull against Leganés in the absence of the cheering stands. “A lot of people will come and the fans will make themselves heard. It is also important that we do it well from the field,” he predicted.

After the press conference, Flick made an effort to congratulate the journalists on the holidays in Catalan. “Thank you very much to each and everyone. “Bon Nadal, (this is difficult) congratulations on seeing Barça.” A gesture of integration that drew applause in the press room.