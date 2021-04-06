A.On Tuesday lunchtime, Hansi Flick was asked about Jérôme Boateng twice within a few minutes in the video press conference before the Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on Sky).

It was about a report in the “Kicker”, which says that the board of directors of FC Bayern München AG should have decided that the contract of the defender, which ends this summer, will not be extended. Allegedly, this decision is said to have already been communicated to Boateng’s management. So what does Flick, his trainer, say?

In his first answer, Flick was sovereign. He said: “I don’t always know if I have to comment on everything that is in the media. So I’ll just leave it there. The next few weeks will show whether that is true or not. “

In his second answer, specifically asking about his right to have a say in such contractual decisions, Flick was less confident. He said, “Things are current, yes.” Pause. “How it gets to the media.” Pause. “But it doesn’t matter.” Then he said that everyone knows what they think about Jérôme and that it is always a good thing for a coach to have a player with such experience and such quality. “With that I have now said everything.”

Conflict with Flick and Salihamidžić

There are some indications that Boateng, 32 years old, will have to leave the club in the summer – and that Flick would not really agree with that. This case fits in with a conflict in the club, which coach Hansi Flick and sports director Hasan Salihamidžić have settled on a personal level according to public statements, but apparently still lead on a substantive level.

The triumph in the 2020 Champions League final against Paris no longer plays a role for Flick when they see each other in the quarter-finals. “It has no relevance for us because it’s a new game, also a new team, Paris has a new coach,” said the coach. The record champions want to tackle both games against the French champions “very focused, that is our goal and also our task.”

National player Serge Gnabry will be absent from the first duel with Paris. Flick reported on Tuesday that the offensive player had a sore throat and “in all probability will fail”. The exact diagnosis later became known. The Gnabrys corona test was positive. The club announced on Tuesday afternoon. The player is fine, he is in domestic isolation.

What that means for the second leg in Paris six days after the first leg remains to be seen. However, it is unlikely to be used. Gnabry had a positive test as early as October 2020, but then several negative ones, so that it was assumed at the time that the first one was false-positive. At that time he had missed the Champions League games against Atlético Madrid (4-0) and the Bundesliga game against Frankfurt (5-0).

Gnabry was not to be seen in the morning in the pictures of the final training in wintry Munich, which the German soccer record champions transmitted from the initial phase of the unit. He had recently been exposed to a lot of strain at the international matches of the German national team. In the 1-0 league win in Leipzig on Saturday evening, he was substituted on in the closing stages. Midfielder Marc Roca injured himself according to Bayern coach Flick on Sunday and is definitely not there against Paris.