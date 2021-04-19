HAfter the sharp reprimand from the board of FC Bayern Munich, ansi Flick is trying not to fuel the tense atmosphere at the German record champions. At the beginning of the video press conference on the Bundesliga home game against Bayer Leverkusen on Monday, the coach asked not to ask any questions about the discussions about his wish for an early termination of the contract at the end of the season and the statement of the club. “There’s nothing to be said about it,” said Flick.

After the 3-2 draw on Saturday in Wolfsburg, Flick first announced his wish to leave early, despite a contract that ran until the summer of 2023, first to the team and then to the public. That was against the internal agreement that it would only be announced after the current week with the games against Leverkusen and in Mainz.

The “one-sided communication” by Flick was “disapproved” by the board of directors around Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Talks should continue after the home game against Mainz next Saturday.

Flick explained his actions again. “It was just important for me that the players know about me, because I had already heard on the radio that it had leaked. So it was a spontaneous thing for me to inform the team after the game. And then it was also the logical step for me to tell the media and thus the public that it is so, so that I don’t have to fool around ”, he said.

Despite the current dissonance, Flick believes that the team, club management and coaching team could “properly celebrate” the programmed championship title at the end of the season. “We have done an excellent job in the last two years and can celebrate that – together,” said Flick. He is traded as the designated successor to national coach Joachim Löw after the European Championship.

Meanwhile, world footballer Robert Lewandowski has to be patient in the fight for Gerd Müller’s goal record. In the Bundesliga home game on Tuesday (8.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky), coach Flick does not expect the striker to make a comeback after his knee injury. “Robert makes an excellent impression, but I think the game against Leverkusen may come too early. Of course we hope that he will be there on Saturday, ”said the Bayern coach. Lewandowski has 35 goals, the almost 40-year-old Müller record is 40 goals.

Leon Goretzka will return after his muscle injury not just at the weekend against Mainz, but against Leverkusen. “Fortunately, Leon trained, put an endurance test on him. He will be available, ”said Flick. All players from 3-2 on the weekend in Wolfsburg are there. So also Lucas Hernández, who was substituted in stoppage time.