Barcelona receives this Sunday in Montjuïc to the Real Sociedad with the aim of staying at the forefront of the League before facing the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League against Benfica in Lisbon. The confrontations of the Madrid teams against Betis and Athletic Club this Saturday offer Barça the opportunity to reinforce their leadership, which he returned after 79 days thanks to his 1-0 victory against Rayo Vallecano.

With the only long -term casualties of goalkeeper Ter Stegen and midfielder Marc Bernal, to which the defense Andreas Christensen, Flick, prepares the duel with the possibility of carrying out rotations thinking about the return to the Champions League.

Thus, Central Ronald Araújo, who was a substitute against Atlético de Madrid, returns to eleven to the detriment of Iñigo Martínez. Gerard Martín replaces Balde on the left side and Marc Casadó will occupy the defensive pivot next to Pedri to give Frenkie de Jong rest, as happened against Las Palmas.

For the rest, the Gala eleven is expected, with the return to the ownership of the striker Robert Lewandowski instead of Ferran Torres. Dani Olmo repeats in the midfield.

The eleven of FC Barcelona: Szczesny, Koundé, Araújo, Cubarsí, Balde, Casadó, Pedri, Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

The eleven of the Royal Society

The Real Sociedad travels to Barcelona with a ballot difficult to save due to the tight calendar and club preferences for priority to depend on what competition. And, like Barcelona, ​​the Txuri Urdin arrive at this game after a hard cuping meeting of the semifinals against Real Madrid. In addition to Thursday the Basques have an important game. They receive Manchester United in the first leg of the eighth of the Europa League (18.45 h).

There are several casualties with which Imanol sheriff has to deal with, since the already injured Álvaro Odriozola, Arsen Zakharyan and Jon Pacheco, will probably be added Luka Sucic, and we will have to see if Mikel Oyarzabal also. The Guipuzcoan coach will also not be able to count on the sanction with Sheraldo Becker, Takefusa Kubo and Nayef Aguerd.

That is why Imanol Alguacil will have to throw, more than ever from home, from Zubieta’s youth, with an ever -prolific sansen that has contributed so many names to the cause.

The eleven of the Royal Society: Remiro; Aramburu, Aritz, Zubeldia, Javi López; Zubimendi, Marín, Olasagasti; Barrenetxea, Sergio Gómez Yoskarsson

Even so, the Barca team receives a real society that, with Imanol Sheriff on the bench, already knows what it is to win those of Flick. This season in Anoeta the Blaugrana team lost 1-0 in Anoeta in the meeting of the first round.