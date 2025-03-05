When the referee whistled the end of the game there was an avalanche of Barcelona hugs in Da Luz. Gavi, Flick technical discard due to angina that has complicated his life this week, jumped over his teammates and congratulated them on one. The template also went to look for the expelled Pau Cubarsí to make him a participant in Lisbon and empathize with him after his sudden expulsion in the 22nd minute. His first since he is a Barcelona player.

In the background, 1,600 voices of followers of FC Barcelona bounced on the stands of Portuguese hell. Proud of having seen your team endure and win with 10 players for more than 70 minutes to Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. “I am very proud of my team. I have told you that Chapeau. That we have handled this game very well with 10 players since the 22nd minute. It is a great victory, but now you have to play in Barcelona without forgetting that Benfica is a great team, ”said Flick in the press room.

Read too

Pedri spoke on the grass, who completed the entire game. “In the end I was uploading everything. But I knew I had to run like the one that most endured the score, ”acknowledged the canary with a smile in the microphones of Movistar “It has a lot of merit what we have achieved. When they expel Cubarsí at all times we knew what we had to do. Take advantage of Rafa’s speed and Lamine’s quality and be attentive, ”said the Canary.

Flick hugging Pedri Gualter Fatia / Getty

Special mention for Szczesny. This time he dressed as a Salvador goalkeeper in Da Luz. “The last time did not get out of here very happy, but today Tek has saved us from many. Under sticks is very large. We thank him for having him, ”said Pedri of the Polish goalkeeper who signed in Lisbon the best game with the Barcelona shirt to date with eight merit stops after having debuted six weeks ago with an performance that sowed many doubts.

I have Szczesny in the fantasy “

Raphinha





Flick ended the game embraced to the Canary. “Without a doubt, Pedri is at his best. It is at an incredible level. We are happy to have him among us, ”said the German coach, who highlighted“ the intelligence and speed ”of his players to endure the game and win it with one less.

Flick wanted to highlight Szczesny. “He has made a great performance. He has been fantastic. When you manage to win with 10 players and keep the goal to zero, you have a very good goalkeeper, ”he said. “I have it at Fantasy,” added Raphinha, author of the Barça goal in Lisbon who also ended up exhausted and with ramps. “It is impossible not to be tired. We have an idea of ​​the party and everything changes with expulsion. The most important thing was to know how to keep us concentrated in the party. We had to suffer to go out with a positive result and we did it because we knew we would have some occasion, ”he said.

We had to suffer to go out with a positive result and we did it because we knew we would have occasion “

On the expulsion of Cubarsí, Flick said he changed Dani Olmo for Ronald Araújo “because with 10 players we had to adjust the game. I understand that it is not easy for him, but he wanted to maintain a 4-4-1 and Lewandowski could finish off and defend very well in stopped ball plays. You had to think about the team, ”he reflected. He anticipated too much Pau Cubarsí in the 22nd minute trying to slice the ball to Pavlidis when the Benfica striker was aimed at the Blaugrana area. He knocked him down as he touched the ball and the referee taught him the red. The VAR certified the expulsion leaving Barça with 10 players. It is the first expulsion of Cubarsí with the first team. Nor had he seen a red with Barça Atlètic in the 12 games he played last year.