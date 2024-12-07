The quiet man was expelled. After Muñiz Ruiz was watching the penalty in the VAR replays and before Lo Celso proceeded to take the maximum penalty, the referee showed the red card to Hansi Flick. Before leaving, the German wanted to explain his version to his band’s assistant. And in the press room, he denied having protested to the referee quartet. “I haven’t said anything but nothing to anyone, really. “It was a reaction for myself,” he revealed.

“I never talk about the referees. But I have to accept it. It has taken them a long time to decide and if it takes so long it is because it is not clear. I’m disappointed in the red one. I thought it would never happen to me here. But it was a reaction for me, nothing more. “I haven’t said anything to anyone,” he insisted.

“We played really badly from the beginning. “The only good play in the first half was the goal.”

However, this personal frustration could be seen as inconsideration by the Galician referee. “I’m not talking about referees and I’m not going to change that,” he repeated despite the two points that his team missed.

The penalty play caught Ferran Torres at the other end of the field. “He was far away and I haven’t seen him. I think he took the boot off. If (Flick) has protested it is because there was something to reproach,” the Valencian ventured. Even so, the author of the 1-2 score did not blame the referee’s decision. “I think that if we are not well we do not have to depend on those things,” he said.

The pass was always either too slow or we played too long. “We don’t want to play such long passes.”

“I haven’t seen it. I suppose that if he whistled it it would be a penalty,” Koundé elaborated on the action. The Frenchman revealed that, in the locker room, Flick “was disappointed, like us.” But the message was to look to the future. “We have to learn from our mistakes and continue.”

Flick didn’t like the Barcelona game. “We played really badly from the beginning. The only good play in the first half was the goal,” he analyzed. And that led him to make important changes, removing Raphinha, Olmo, Pedri and Lewandowski. “In the second we started to play better. I wanted fresh and new legs, especially because on Wednesday we have the Champions League and it is important. But it was not necessary to lose two points today,” he lamented.

We have to be smarter in the last minutes and not want to play so much when the opponent pressures you, be more pragmatic”

The coach was critical of the use that Barça made of its possessions. “The pass was always either too slow or we played too long. We don’t want to play such long passes. “We want more control,” he made clear. Because Flick believes that the team must learn. “We are young and we have to improve. We have to be stronger than we have been here today. “It always depends on us.”

A lack of maturity that Koundé also saw.” We have let them grow with losses and negative actions. In front of their fans, they are a team that knows how to play and in the end ends up beating you. We have to be smarter in the last minutes and not want to play so much when the opponent pressures you, be more pragmatic,” the defender prescribed.

For the help to Valencia

Ferran Torres: “I wanted to thank the volunteers”

After scoring 1-2, Ferran Torres lifted his shirt and showed a message of gratitude as a Valencian after the help and solidarity received in the towns affected by the dana. ‘València no oblida’, said the text on his undershirt. “I wanted to thank the volunteers. There is still a lot of work to do in the area,” recalled the Barça forward. “It has been very emotional,” he confessed about his gesture.