Fleximan strikes again in Veneto and leaves his signature: “I'm coming”

Fleximan hits yet another Speed ​​Cameras, this morning, in Veneto. La Stampa reports it.

What was demolished, in the same way as in previous episodes, was a plant along the provincial road 46 of Piovegoat Villa del Conte, in province of Padua. For the first time, a flyer claiming responsibility for the vandalism was also found, with the words “Fleximan is coming“. This is a system installed in 2021 by the police command of the federation of municipalities of Camposampierese.

Another case of killing was reported in recent days province of Bergamo where it was cut of clear the fixed speed camera pole located on state road 42 in Albano Sant'Alessandro. The incident occurred in the night between Saturday and Sunday and at 5am on Monday morning motorists noticed the pole ended up in the embankment at the side of the road, where the speed limit is 90 kilometers per hour. However, the twin aircraft on the other side of the highway was not touched. In that stretch fixed speed cameras have been present since 2002 and every year they detected approximately 5,500 infringements. There are no cameras that could have recorded Fleximan in action.

In the Padua area the There are now 13 speed cameras shot down (15 if we also count the two destroyed by gunfire and explosives), and there were 5 “hits” in the last week alone. And the municipalities are starting to give in. Sarah Gaianimayor of Villanova and president of the federation of cpeople of Camposampieresein fact explained to Corriere del Veneto that the last one Downed speed cameras will not be reinstalled.

