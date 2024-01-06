Fleximan, who is the man who is taking down the speed cameras in Rovigo

In just over six months, the eighth act of occurred vandalism to the detriment of Speed ​​Cameras in the province of Rovigo. An unknown individual, nicknamed “Fleximan” for its modus operandi of sawing the devices at the base with a cutting hose, struck again last Wednesday around 9.30pm along the Romea state road in the municipality of Rosolina.

The previous actions date back to 18-19 May in Bosaro, 29 May in Giacciano with Baruchella, 19 July in Bosaro (after the device was restored), 6 August in Taglio di Po, 2 November in Giacciano, and finally, on Christmas night, in Corbola and for the second time in Taglio di Po.

This succession of vandalism it sparked protests from local administrators, but also generated some support from motorists tired of the constant fines. Come on social networksmany celebrate “Fleximan” as a “hero” and encourage him to pass into their territories, considering him almost an avenger.

The provincial coordinator of the local police workers unitary union (Sulpl), Mirco Gennariwhile calling “Fleximan” a “criminal”, underlined that too often speed cameras were placed for financial purposes rather than for the real desire to improve road safety. Gennari hopes that popular approval for “Fleximan” will lead administrations to reflect on the use and abuse of these tools, underlining the need for a more appropriate use of the local police, beyond its role as tax collector.

