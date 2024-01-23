Fleximan lands in Lombardy: two speed cameras knocked down

Fleximan has become the questionable hero of motorists in northern Italy with his businesses. As known, he is the mysterious author (or authors) of numerous vandalisms between Veneto and Piedmont, aiming at the speed camera poles. Now, as Milano Today reports, Fleximan has also arrived in Lombardy. In the province of Bergamo, a speed camera pole was cut cleanly with a hose on state road 42 in Albano Sant'Alessandro, towards Lovere. Previously, someone had destroyed a speed camera pole in Martignana di Po, in the Cremona area.

Fleximan, acts of vandalism that do not solve the problem (but are acclaimed on social media)

Whether it is the original Fleximan or its imitators, these exploits are receiving great acclaim on social media. But these are vandalisms which – it is almost banal to say – they do not solve the presumed problem upstream. But they are at least managing to reignite the debate on the methods used by public bodies which sometimes seem to exploit the issue of road safety to make money.

