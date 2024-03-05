As often happens, the follies of reality overflow into the world of video games, and in this case we are dealing with the obvious videogame transposition of Fleximanone of the most absurd events among those that have emerged in the Italian news of these times, which has become a game available on Steam.
The mysterious Fleximan would be responsible (but more likely it is a series of individuals) of “cutting” of various speed cameras around Italy, perhaps in a sort of rebellion against the police state, at least as regards municipal law and the management of speeding fines.
Beyond the ethical evaluations of the character's exploits, Fleximan has also become a video game by Serio Studio, which apparently took the idea of transposing the works of this controversial “super hero” into a version quite “seriously”. interactive.
The champion of the streets
“Are you ready to become Fleximan, the champion of the streets?” He asks for the official description, “In this adrenaline-pumping game, your mission is simple but daring: save citizens from fines and restore justice on the streets of our small Venetian city.”
Complete with a dedicated song, this Italian game puts us in the shoes of Fleximan who, armed with a hose and other sophisticated equipment, must eradicate speed cameras, artificial speed bumps and other systems that limit the freedom to rightly run like crazy on urban roads.
The game seems to have the right amount of irony, as well as a certain basis in terms of gameplay, although it will need to be evaluated in more detail. Meanwhile, it must be said that the price to pay to take on the role of Fleximan is definitely accessible, given that the game is sold on Steam at 99 cents, currently at 89 cents thanks to the introductory offer.
