As often happens, the follies of reality overflow into the world of video games, and in this case we are dealing with the obvious videogame transposition of Fleximanone of the most absurd events among those that have emerged in the Italian news of these times, which has become a game available on Steam.

The mysterious Fleximan would be responsible (but more likely it is a series of individuals) of “cutting” of various speed cameras around Italy, perhaps in a sort of rebellion against the police state, at least as regards municipal law and the management of speeding fines.

Beyond the ethical evaluations of the character's exploits, Fleximan has also become a video game by Serio Studio, which apparently took the idea of ​​transposing the works of this controversial “super hero” into a version quite “seriously”. interactive.