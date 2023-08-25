The Sharjah Human Resources Department announced, in a circular regarding the attendance and departure of female employees who have children in nurseries, kindergartens, and the primary stage and above, granting all departments, agencies and institutions in the Sharjah government, “without prejudice to the interest of work,” female employees who have children in nurseries, kindergartens, and the primary stage and above. ; Flexibility in working hours, up to three hours per day.

The department indicated that the flexible working hours will be organized according to the following:

Primary stage and above are awarded on the first school day of the new academic year. Nursery and kindergarten children are granted in the first week of the new academic year, so that they can take care of their children and take care of them, taking into account all government agencies that flexibility in applying the procedures for the attendance and departure of the relevant female employees in the official working hours systems approved by them.

This comes out of interest in adopting all measures that achieve a total of social benefits, and their impact is beneficial to children and supports their stability with the start of the new school year. And the working mother, by strengthening her presence and support for her children, and supporting her in achieving balance on the family and career levels.