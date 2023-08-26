The Sharjah Human Resources Department announced that all departments, agencies and institutions in the Sharjah government will grant female employees who have children in nurseries, kindergartens, primary schools and above, flexibility in working hours for three hours per day. She indicated that flexible working hours will be organized so that female employees who have children at the primary level are given flexibility during the first school day of the school year, while nursery and kindergarten children are given flexibility in the first week so that they can take care of and care for their children.

In turn, the Human Resources Department of the Government of Ajman issued a circular stipulating that employees who are parents be granted permission to delay attendance or early exit during the first week of the new academic year, to accompany their children to and from the nursery, kindergarten or home.

And granting employees who have children in the primary stage and above permission to delay attendance or early exit on the first school day, to accompany their children to and from school, provided that the period of permission does not exceed three hours per day.