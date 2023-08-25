The Human Resources Department of the Government of Ajman issued a circular to all government agencies in the emirate regarding returning to school with the aim of improving the quality of life of employees, facilitating the care of employee parents, and taking into account the social dimensions of employees who are fathers and mothers.

In the circular issued to government agencies, the department emphasized the consideration of granting flexibility to its employees in coming and leaving, within the framework of the human resources law in the Ajman government and its executive regulations and their amendments, and in accordance with the approved procedures and systems followed in the government.

The circular provided for granting parental employees permission to delay attendance or early exit during the entire first week of the new academic year to accompany their children to and from nursery, kindergarten or home, provided that the period of permission does not exceed a total of three hours per day.

Parents who have children in primary school and above are also granted permission to delay attendance or early exit on the first school day of the new academic year to accompany their children to and from school or home, provided that the period of permission does not exceed a total of three hours per day.

The department indicated in the circular that the different starting days of schooling are taken into account according to the curriculum specified for the school, nursery or kindergarten from the competent authorities.

The department called on all human resources units in government agencies in the emirate to facilitate procedures for employees who are parents in accordance with the laws and regulations followed in the government of Ajman.