The Dutchman wouldn’t bet on himself

On the eve of the Singapore weekend, the FIA ​​released an official note in which it explicitly states that it reserves the right to ask the teams to make changes at any time during the season. A position taken in contrast with the line held until a few hours ago by the Federation regarding the tests that the wings must pass. After the first ‘additional investigations’ following the images collected since Spa, the FIA ​​had declared that in 2024 the static tests would not change and therefore that the wings used were all regular given that they have always passed the technical checks. After Baku it does not seem to be the case anymore, at least judging from the official note issued by the FIA.

Max Verstappenguest of Sky Sports Italy in Singapore on the day reserved for press activities, he commented on the topic of flexible wings, which Leclerc had already addressed (the Monegasque defined the McLaren wing as ‘controversial’ to say the least): “I saw some interesting images in Baku, but if we look back it didn’t happen only in Baku, it was seen in other races. But it’s not up to me to talk about it.”

The Dutch driver has not won in seven races and knows that it will be difficult to break this streak in Singapore, one of the few tracks where Verstappen has never won. The three-time world champion is hoping for a positive surprise: “I certainly wouldn’t bet on us winning here, but maybe I’ll have a positive surprise and we’ll be competitive”. Verstappen still trusts in his own abilities and those of Red Bull to not miss the appointment with the fourth consecutive Drivers’ title: “It’s a season that is tempering us. We didn’t have a positive weekend in Baku in this sense, but I’m confident that in the next races we can react. Who will win the Drivers’ title? I I still bet on myselfbut I definitely want better results.”