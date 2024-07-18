The question of flexible wings

Last June there were a series of jokes and rumours about flexibility of the wings fronts of some teams, such as Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes. It was precisely on the latter that Helmut Marko had raised suspicions, having highlighted its evident decline during the Canadian GP.

The issue seemed to have been put to rest, so much so that even Aston Martin recently mounted a specification in this direction, but the website Motorsport revealed the FIA’s desire to see more clearly on the issue. Teams were informed earlier this week that measures will be taken over the upcoming Belgian GP weekend to better understand the phenomenon.

What will happen in Spa

On Friday’s free practice at Spa-Francorchamps some will be mounted additional wireless cameras on the inner and lateral surfaces of the front wings to verify “translation and rotation” of the points examined. It is not clear at the moment which and how many teams will be monitored in the Federation’s analyses and what developments the matter may have in the future.