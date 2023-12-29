The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the implementation of a new tariff to open the taxi service meter and the “Hala” service for electronic reservations at specific locations and periods. The tariff for opening the meter will be 20 dirhams at major event sites such as international exhibitions and conferences (the Trade Center, Expo City, and Global Village). It will be applied on the days of the main events.

The flexible tariff will be applied with an increase of up to a maximum of 100% on Hala’s online reservation services, in locations where fireworks displays are held only, from six in the evening on Sunday (December 31, 2023), until six in the morning the next day (January 1, 2024). . The cost of opening the meter for regular taxis will be 20 dirhams at these locations and times. Taking into account that the implementation of tariff changes could include some areas affected by the road closure plan during New Year’s events, which was previously announced by the authority.

Through these steps, the Authority seeks to ensure the continuous improvement and development of regular taxi services and electronic booking (Hala), especially during major events, including New Year’s events, which usually witness an exceptionally increased demand for taxi services, given the participation of large numbers of residents. And visitors and tourists coming to Dubai from different countries of the world.