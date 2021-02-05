Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Ministry of Education adopted a flexible system to start school hours, after the gradual return of students to public schools on January 14. The ministry suggested two times for the school day. At the first time, the first class starts at 7:15 in the morning, and the sixth session ends at 12:45, with two breaks of 15 minutes each, and the second time starts at 8:30 in the morning and continues until 1: 45 minutes.

The Ministry has set the class time at 45 minutes for all academic levels, confirming adherence to the 5-minute interval between classes, adherence to the synchronized electronic school day schedule, and adherence to the number of direct e-learning sessions, according to the stage and path.

The total number of students in public and private schools at the state level is one million and 119 thousand male and female students, and the number of students in government schools is 281 thousand and 294 male and female students, of whom 128 thousand and 419 are in Abu Dhabi, 29 thousand and 436 in Dubai, 42 thousand and 608 in Sharjah, and 16 thousand And 767 in Ajman, 5 thousand and 609 in Umm Al Quwain, 25 thousand and 143 in Fujairah, and 33 thousand and 312 in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Ministry of Education had developed two scenarios for the safe return of students with the beginning of the second semester. The proposed first scenario stipulates that students from all educational levels in the second semester will be received in the second semester according to the graduation plan, by 50 percent from each division, that is, two groups A and “A B », provided that each group has two consecutive days in one week.

In the proposed second scenario, public schools divide the classroom into two groups, each group includes six classes, and schools receive each group two days a week, and the fifth day is devoted to sterilization work. Accordingly, schools will have to amend the study plan, while giving schools flexibility in implementing them, without violating the precautionary measures.

The Ministry identified, through the recovery plan, expected impacts and methodologies to ensure student safety in the first place, by restructuring the operation of schools, while applying preventive and health precautionary measures to confront the outbreak of the Coronavirus, determining the schools’ capacity for classrooms, and clarifying the mechanism for dividing students into groups, according to type The school building to ensure safe resumption, in addition to clarifying the mechanism for managing the educational facility and student movement.