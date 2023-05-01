The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi informed «Emirates Today» that it had created a flexible health insurance policy, which provides the lowest cost of health insurance that the elderly can benefit from, at a cost of 750 dirhams, with the possibility of enhancing benefits and expanding insurance coverage, according to the desire of the customer. This came in response to customers’ complaints about the high prices of individual medical insurance policies for the elderly.

In detail, residents complained about the difficulty of obtaining approvals from insurance companies to issue a health insurance policy for their family members aged 60 years and over, the high price of the policy significantly, and the exclusion of many surgeries from insurance coverage, calling on insurance companies to reduce prices and provide insurance programs that are compatible with financial income. For families, so that they can provide health insurance for the elderly in their families.

Muhammad Siddiq, Firas Ali, Saher Al-Jundi, and Hala Ibrahim said that they tried to obtain health insurance policies for their elderly families between the ages of 60 and 70, and they were rejected by more than one insurance company, and that the lowest price of a policy they obtained was 8,000 dirhams. It does not cover some treatments and surgeries, and requires them to bear 30% of the value of consultation and medication.

Islam Fathi, Maram Saeed, and Abd al-Rahman al-Shibli supported them in their opinion, noting that the prices of individual insurance policies rose after the Corona pandemic, especially for the elderly, in addition to the request of many medical reports by companies before agreeing to issue the insurance policy, as it is obligatory to obtain them by bearing large sums of money. They hope to reconsider the price of health insurance for this group, especially since they do not work and have no income other than to support their children.

While representatives of health insurance companies, Faisal Ismail, Khaled Rayan, and Yvonne Naji, confirmed that the prices of insurance policies are subject to several considerations, including age, sick record, and the benefits provided by the document requested by the insured, along with the medical network, the endurance rate, and the limits and scope of coverage. Geographical, pointing out that insurance companies offer a comprehensive set of health insurance plans to meet the needs of customers, and provide them with the best protection against unexpected medical expenses that may occur due to illness or accidents.

They explained that health insurance prices are determined by experts in insurance companies, who are highly qualified people for this type of business, and usually individual medical insurance in most companies loses, due to the high costs of health care, so the insured is hospitalized for three days or surgery. One whose cost exceeds the value of the document.

On the other hand, the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi confirmed the existence of a wide variety of health insurance policies provided by health insurance companies for the benefit of the elderly residing in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and obtaining them according to their desires, as insurance companies in the emirate provide four types of health insurance policies, including the flexible health insurance policy , and the basic health insurance policy, and this policy is currently available only with the National Health Insurance Company (Daman), and the health insurance policy for emergencies, in addition to the enhanced health insurance policy.

The department explained that the flexible health insurance policy provides the lowest cost of health insurance that the elderly can benefit from, at a cost of 750 dirhams, as it recently introduced this new type of health insurance in the emirate, with the possibility of enhancing benefits and expanding insurance coverage according to the desire of the customer. The list of beneficiaries of the document includes investors, owners of freelance business licenses, their families and workers for them, workers in the private sector, provided that the monthly income of the worker exceeds 5000 dirhams, and the family of the resident and his workers who are not covered by health insurance by the employer, in the public or private sectors.

The department indicated that the insurance coverage for health services within the flexible health insurance policy is characterized by an annual coverage of 150 thousand dirhams, and the insurance bears 80% coverage for treatment in outpatient clinics, 80% coverage for inpatient treatment in hospitals, with a maximum participation of 500 dirhams per visit, and 1000 dirhams annually. 90% coverage for childbirth services, with a maximum of 7,000 dirhams for a normal delivery, and 10,000 dirhams for a cesarean section and complications.

required documents

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi indicated that the documents required for health insurance are specified according to special internal procedures in each health insurance company, to ensure that the eligibility requirements for each document are met. The final annual health insurance premium according to this declaration.