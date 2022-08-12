The plank’s flexibility, also known as the skid-block or flat bottom, emerged decisively in the weeks following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. On the Baku straight the current single-seaters showed large and repeated oscillations due to the porpoising phenomenon, causing great physical suffering to the drivers who asked for an intervention by the FIA ​​in order not to compromise their health in the long term. The Federation has therefore started to work to impose a limit on the vertical accelerations recorded during porpoising, so as to induce the teams to adapt the mechanical and aerodynamic set-up to stem the rebound on the straight. Parallel to this practice, tighter regulation of plank flexibility has been initiatedthe resin axle previously made of wood that runs longitudinally under the car.

According to what has recently emerged, some teams would be able to exploit the flexibility of the plank so as to induce a flexion due to the depression created in the underbody. In this way the plank, getting closer to the asphalt, would increase the exploitation of the ground effect, increasing the aerodynamic load released. Like any other component, such as the wings, the flexibility of the skid-block is foreseen by the technical regulation, which prescribes deformation limits as well as the verification procedures. As always, however, the teams try to exploit the regulation to their advantage, trying to exasperate the deformation while respecting the FIA ​​tests. Nikolas Tombazis, Technical Director of the Federation’s single-seater division, explained to FormulaPassion.it what aspects the FIA ​​is trying to regulate: “This year the machines touch the ground a lot more and the way they are designed in the plank area its flexibility has become more important than in the past. Before it was just something you could gain a couple of millimeters of height with while now it can have a significant influence on the car’s behavior and the driver’s perceptions. One aspect of what we are doing is making this trait fairer across the stables. Another aspect is to measure these impacts in order to force the teams to stay under a certain limit. These are the two main aspects. Then we are also looking at medium-term solutions to reduce the propensity to these phenomena “.

The previous generation of cars was traditionally trimmed with an accentuated rake angle, i.e. with an evident forward inclination of the car body to widen the outlet section of the diffuser and increase the load generation from the bottom. With the rake setting, however, the skid-block was raised above the groundwith the exception of the most advanced portion, effectively mitigating any advantages given by its deformation.

The current single-seaters, on the other hand, have a rake angle close to zero to ensure maximum efficiency of the lateral Venturi channels, a characteristic that involves maintaining the plank at the minimum height for its entire length. Being much closer to the ground, therefore, its deformation is considerably more advantageous than in the past: “In the past it was something less important. When we then spoke with all the teams, with whom we meet almost monthly, it was not highlighted as a priority issue. After the first races, however, we saw that not all of them behaved in the same way and so it was necessary to homogenize this aspect “, Tombazis concluded.