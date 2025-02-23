Flexible manufacturing in the Spanish industry is fashionable. The factories take advantage of technology to adapt their production quickly to different products or volumes, depending on the evolution of demand. Sectors such as automobile or food are the most advanced in this area, undoubtedly driven by the pandemic effect.

Industrial Engineer Sofía Almau Rodrigo, specialist in multidisciplinary team management, process improvement, project management and people and teacher at the online training center are open higher education, from the San Valero group (Zaragoza), explains the possibilities offered by the Flexible production: «It is a way of managing that allows companies to adapt quickly to market changes and demand. Before, customers communicated what they wanted to buy and the production was more standardized. Now, people want everything much more personalized and want it today for tomorrow. And in the facilities you have to change the molds or adapt pieces. Flexible production facilitates to face the variations in demand and customers, but being profitable, optimizing costs, processes and labor ».

The COVID and the different confinements forged a context that favored the evolution of the industry to accompany the changes to a new reality. «Pandemia – says Almau – was ruptures in the supply chain, very steep changes in demand. Consumption was modified and companies had to adapt quickly. To remain competitive, companies modified their processes and their way of managing. In Aragon, companies such as Schmitz Cargobull Ibérica, MRA, Litera Meat or Prefabricados Agustín began processes of flexible production implementation ».

The benefits of flexible production are multiple: cost reduction, customer satisfaction capacity, resource optimization, product quality improvement. The engineer shows examples of these processes: «For example, in prefabricated Agustín must adapt, implement continuous improvement, assume formulas to change the molds in which they manufacture much faster panels, to reduce the times without having an impact on product costs. Or MRA, which manufactures parts for automotive with molds. Not only looks for quick changes. The versatility of the operators also enters the flexible production. Before an employee had training in the operation of a machine. Now in many, so you can work in all of them. They can be integrated into continuous improvement work teams, which generates satisfaction ».









To improve the processes, the new scenario should be studied thoroughly, eliminating transport, bringing jobs so that operators travel less meters … According to Almau, this first part of the adequacy does not need much investment, «but it already gives you a great return ». «It begins with immediate impact actions that cause benefits. With them, you can already make the important investments necessary to digitize and automate, ”he adds.

The Japanese pioneer Among the first flexible manufacturing tests, the one developed by the Japanese Toyota car manufacturing company is cited to adapt to the needs of the market after World War II. That is why they established alliances with different suppliers to be able to assume a request based on orders and thus efficiently manage all the resources. This assembly chain methodology is also known as Toyota’s production system or ‘Just in Time’ production. The engineer Taiichi Ohno is attributed the responsibility of having devised the system.

Change engine

The Multinational Gestamp is one of the references in Spain in flexible production. Specialized in the design, development and manufacture of high engineering metal components for the main vehicle manufacturers, the company implements products with the objective that cars are safer and more light, consume less energy and reduce their environmental impact. Its products cover the areas of body, chassis and mechanisms. The company, present in 24 countries, has 115 production plants, 13 R&D centers and a workforce of more than 44,000 employees throughout the planet.

Aloña Auzmendi, Advanced Manufacturing Director of Gestamp, clarifies that “in our case, what we are looking for is that the facilities cease to be specific, designed for a product and a volume forecast, and that they become generic.” «In Gestamp, we develop the model to use the same means to produce different products. With flexibility we could adapt our productive facilities to any type of product, ”he says.

«In conventional facilities,” says Auzmendi, “we can have overcapacity. Our goal is to climb, depending on the real need. We have two main levers to achieve flexible production. One is to install generic and modular production units, which are not physically concatenated, but united by AGV (Automatic Guided Vehicles), and the second lever is to be able to move the production modules in an agile and automated way. These autonomous vehicles (AGV) allow flexible union between different facilities. In the morning I can manufacture a product in an installation and in the afternoon join that installation with another through AGV and produce another different product ».

AGV are a fundamental part of flexible manufacturing, but in Gestamp it presents a particularity, according to Auzmendi: «In the sector, most of these applications are for logistics. We are pioneers to introduce the AGV into the productive part ».

To carry out the plan, Gestamp has created software called ‘The brain’, the ‘brain’ of the system, which is connected to the production units and with the agv fleet management system. The ‘Brain’ sends action orders and receives a real -time ‘feedback that makes it possible to operate and synchronize production.

Flexibility is intimately linked to connectivity, indicates: «The use of data, by applying a massive IoT, gives you the potential for continuous efficiency and quality improvement. We use artificial vision, ‘Machine Learning’, ‘Virtual Factory’, and now we are exploring the generative AI to develop the ‘increased talent’ in the factory ».

In motion

Robotics brings new possibilities to productive changes. Javier Miguélez, president of Arme (Spanish mobile robotics association), He maintains that mobile robotics is better than it fixes to achieve flexibility: «For example, in a 10 -position assembly line, with a fixed solution it is very difficult to have one more position. In an installation with mobile robotics, one is simply added and there is already ». The second great advantage, for Miguélez, is scalability, “it is not necessary to buy a new machine.” “You can add modules and increase the capacity of the system,” he adds. And you also have many facilities with mobile robotics to change the design ».

When talking about flexible automation and production, it is thought of automotive, but there are other sectors such as food, drinks, footwear, where the president of Arme is being applied: “It can be used in any large consumption factory.”

Another tool to improve flexibility is collaborative robot, that artifact that can work side by side with a human being. Among its advantages, Miguélez details, it can be noted that “a fence is not needed to protect the robot, which saves costs and supposes a cleaner space; In addition, he adds possibilities to the common effort ».

Disruptive technologies favor the evolution of mobile robotics. “AI algorithms,” says Migarez, “allow decisions to be more agile. As for the ‘Big Data’, the great advantage of using mobile robotics or automation is that data collection is automatic and those data can become useful information. And the digital twin consists of a simulation of a real device in a virtual environment. Thus you can visualize how changes will be depending on the needs ».

He says that Spain is a leader in this area: «Almost all European, manufacturing, assembly (Ford, Volkswagen, Jaguar …) have mobile robots, autonomous vehicles, made in Spain, designed by Spaniards, manufactured by Spaniards and installed by Spaniards ». «We have a lot of potential to grow in industrial mobile robotics. The Spaniards are very good by installing because we adapt very well, we are very flexible, and we have to believe it, ”he concludes.