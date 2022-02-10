A few days after the agreement reached with Ravenol – which has become a new partner for lubricants – theAlphaTauri has formalized another commercial agreement on the eve of the appointments with the presentation of the car – scheduled for Monday 14 February – and with the first pre-season tests. In this case, the team from Faenza established a direct collaboration with Flex Box, a Hong Kong-based company specializing in the international logistics sector, formerly a partner of Manor in F1. Thanks to this partnership, the name and logo of the Asian company will appear on the nose and front wing of the AT03. Flex Box with AlphaTauri thus returns to F1, extending the list of sponsorships already present in other motorsport categories, especially as regards two wheels.

A move made possible also by Henrik Nielsen’s passion for competitions, who founded the Flex Box a little over twenty years ago, in 2001. In this regard, the AlphaTauri team principal, Franz Tostgave his welcome on behalf of the whole team: “I am very happy to welcome Henrik and his company to our team – he has declared – logistics are a fundamental part of our sport, and it simply could not exist without an exceptional infrastructure. In addition to the obvious trips to races, we have constant requests for specialized logistics solutions such as transporting parts between our factory in Italy and the wind tunnel in England, receiving parts from Japan or flying our cars around the world to sponsor events. Also, it’s always a pleasure for me to work with people who have the same passion for racing as me, and Henrik is a true motorsport enthusiast “. More succinct, but equally full of enthusiasm, the comment of the same Nielsen: “We are happy to join Scuderia AlphaTauri, the perfect partner to team up with, as we share the same ambitions and the same values ​​”.