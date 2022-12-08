SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Diagnostic medicine group Fleury announced on Thursday that it closed an agreement to sell 51% of Papaiz to Clidec, a subsidiary of Odontoprev, which already has a stake in the business, for 19.2 million reais.

Papaiz, which operates dental imaging diagnostics, had in the last 12 months until October net revenue of 29.5 million reais.

“The company follows its service portfolio strategy in solutions with full potential for integration and formation of an ecosystem for the coordination of care in primary, secondary and tertiary care through the businesses that the company has developed and acquired in diagnostic medicine and new links ”, said Fleury in a material fact.

(By Aluísio Alves)