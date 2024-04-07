Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/07/2024 – 15:01

Turning its attention to companies through a B2B2C (business to business to client) business, Fleury launched the 'Fleury Empresas' platform, which offers health solutions in the form of benefits for employees of its client companies – the majority of whom are small and medium-sized. These solutions include primary care services, telemedicine, in-person check-ups, vaccines, preventive exams and monitoring of chronic patients, for example. As a consequence, the company highlights the reduction in the loss ratio of these companies' portfolios. One of its clients achieved a reduction of up to 17% in claims in its employees' health plan in 12 months, according to Fleury.

In addition to helping companies that offer health plans to their employees, Fluery also launched the 'Pra Você Card', a benefits card that grants discounts of 10% to 50% on exams and vaccinations for employees who do not have a health plan. health. As it is a non-nominal card, it can be used by other people in the employee's family.

From gym chains to car manufacturers, Fleury already has 1,800 client companies on the platform, which despite having been inaugurated on March 28th, brings together services that had already been carried out since the post-pandemic period, as well as some additional services such as the 'For You Card'. And the goal is to double the number of companies served in the next two years.

“Today, Fleury Empresas is one of our main growth strategies to reach new audiences, not only companies, but the employees of these companies”, reports Alessandro Ferreira, executive director of the commercial and marketing area of ​​Grupo Fleury.

He also reinforces the importance of diversifying the customer portfolio for business sustainability. “During the pandemic and post-pandemic, we were able to enter most of these companies through Covid tests, online consultations and mobile collection services. We have a very diversified portfolio in terms of types of companies, which is better for the business because we are not subject to economic and sectoral issues”, he adds.

Personalized service

The provision of health services to Fleury Empresas customers is customized to the needs of each company, depending on the occupation of its employees. “For example, one of the companies has a high rate of orthopedic problems due to the nature of the activity. We bring orthopedic solutions to employees”, explains Ferreira.

Thus, the objective is to promote a “more rational use” of health plans so that the accident rate is lower, which can reduce price adjustments, according to the company.

To achieve this, the first idea is to prevent the emergence of diseases through closer monitoring and primary health care that avoid the need for care in the hospital network, which is more expensive. In some cases, Fleury has telemedicine booths within companies. Another front of action is through immunization and medical check-ups.

Benefits card

Known for its service to the public, mostly from the upper classes, Fleury launches the 'Pra Você Card' seeking to serve classes C and D, who tend to be left out of supplementary healthcare because they do not have health insurance. Ferreira states, however, that the company's objective is not to compete with other benefit cards on the market: “it is a card intended for companies that are Fleury clients, a benefit for employees, it is not an open card that anyone pays a monthly fee and has access”, he explains.

The business model varies depending on the client. “There are several models, we don’t have off-the-shelf products, we adapt to companies. There are models in which the amount paid per employee is paid to have access to consultations, tests, digital emergency services and some specialists. Other companies pay for services consumed. It depends on the budget of each company and the type of employee – if you use it more frequently, you tend to opt for payment per employee, while if you have a healthier and younger portfolio, payment per procedure”, he explains.

There is no co-participation on the part of companies in relation to the services provided or the discounts granted. The advantage for Fleury is the employee's preference for the company's laboratories.

Without revealing how many customers have already subscribed to the benefits card, Ferreira adds that adherence is “above expectations”.