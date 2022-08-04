





By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Diagnostic medicine group Fleury announced on Thursday a 7.6% increase in second-quarter net income compared with a year earlier, above expectations, with higher revenues offsetting higher expenses and worsening financial results. due to recent acquisitions.

Fleury recorded net income of 70.5 million reais in the quarter ended in June, against analysts’ expectations of 60.1 million, according to a Refinitiv survey.

The company attributed the result to the combination of the “discipline in execution” of its growth strategy with the “solidity” of its core business of diagnostic medicine, according to the earnings report.

Fleury has completed thirteen acquisitions in diagnostic medicine and new businesses since 2017 and is seeking regulatory approval to acquire two other companies, including Hermes Pardini. The acquisition, announced in June, should generate an increase in operating profit of up to 190 million reais annually, the companies calculate.

The company’s director of finance and investor relations, José Antonio Filippo, told Reuters that, based on conversations with the company’s lawyers, six months for regulatory approval “may be a period imagined as a reference.” He reiterated the transaction’s synergy projections.

Fleury’s total net revenue in the second quarter was 1.1 billion reais, up 19.3% year-on-year.

The company pointed out, however, that gross revenue had organic growth – not counting acquisitions – of 10% compared to a year earlier. In addition, the highest revenue came despite the decline in the contribution of Covid-19 exams, which was 3.9% of gross revenue, the lowest percentage since the beginning of the pandemic – it reached 17.3% at the beginning of 2020

The company’s president, Jeane Tsutsui, said she believes Fleury’s quarterly organic growth will continue at a level close to the level seen in the first two quarters of the year. The company remains attentive to potential acquisitions, according to her.

Fleury’s operating performance measured by recurring earnings before taxes, interest, amortization and depreciation (Ebitda) was 298 million reais, an increase of 19.6%. Analysts had expected, on average, 281.3 million reais.

The recurring Ebitda margin was 26.8%, against 26.7% a year earlier. In the first quarter, the company reported a margin of 30%. Tsutsui said that historically the margin for the first three months of the year is weaker due to price renegotiations.

Fleury also showed growth in businesses with a lower contribution to revenue, but which are the company’s bets for the future. The combined gross revenue of the ‘novos elos’ unit (such as orthopedics and ophthalmology) and the online health platform, where teleconsultations are scheduled, increased 115% compared to 2021, representing 7.4% of the group’s gross revenue – it was 6, 8% in the first quarter of this year.

EXPENSES AND FINANCIAL WEIGHT

If, on the one hand, recent acquisitions have boosted revenues, on the other hand, they have helped to put pressure on expenses.

Recurring operating expenses and equity in subsidiaries stood at 115.8 million reais, up 15.8%, while the cost of services provided grew 20.4%.

The acquisitions also impacted the company’s net debt, which generated a negative financial result of 86.3 million reais, about 138% worse than in the second quarter of 2021.

Leverage (net debt to Ebitda ratio in the last 12 months) was 1.8 times, against 1.4 times in the first three months of the year and 0.4 times a year earlier.

Filippo said he did not expect this level to “increase much”, noting that the deal with Pardini was mostly done through an exchange of shares.

(Paula Arend Laier Edition)







