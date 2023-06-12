20-year-old Fleur saw how her best friend Nathalie (34) got a gun to her head and was shot dead. The next moment the gun was aimed at her. Today she told her story in court. Just like nineteen other victims, relatives and relatives of the fatal shooting at care farm Tro Tardi in Alblasserdam, in which two people died and two were seriously injured. “I could only hope you wouldn’t come back and finish it.”

