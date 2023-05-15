Flesh-eating bacteria got hold of Benno: ‘We are going to operate now, the surgeon said, otherwise you will be dead tonight’

What started as a small itchy wound turned out to be a life-threatening condition. Benno Stevering from Doetinchem barely survived a streptococcal infection. The RIVM has immediately introduced a notification obligation for these ‘flesh-eating bacteria’. “We are going to operate now, said the surgeon, otherwise you will be dead tonight.”