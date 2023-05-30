For a moment this Monday, Flemming’s performance seemed ruined for young Noah (8), who was hit full during the show by a can of beer thrown away. But after the singer paused his performance to call for help, a meet and greet with the singer and apologies from the thrower.

Singer Flemming Freddie Vigurs was in the middle of his performance during the Whitsun celebrations in Delfzijl when he saw what was happening in front of him in the crowd. A boy had a can of beer thrown in his face from the crowd that had flocked to see Flemming hits like Automatically and Paracetamol to be heard singing.

Flemming was in the middle Back to start when he noticed that the boy was hit. "He saw how the boy's father looked worried around him, stopped the performance for a while and asked if first aid could be sent to the boy," says manager Ties Teurlings.

Apologies

Flemming also sent security to the thrower of the can. Although he was not found, he reported after the performance to apologize – the can was not aimed at anyone. And Noah? Although he went home with a headache and a sore cheek, he also got one meet and greet with the singer, who later resumed his performance. Exciting, the boy said afterwards, but Noah was also very happy to meet Flemming.