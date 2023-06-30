The Flemish presenter Erik van Looy, known for the Belgian version of The smartest person and his participation in the Dutch, goes to work for RTL. The channel announced this on Thursday. Van Looy will regularly appear in talk shows and as a panel member in, for example Dear viewers .

“I would not have dared to dream of getting a contract with RTL’s upstairs neighbors at the age of 61,” says the television maker in a response. ,,I am very proud of this step and am very happy that I get the opportunity to work for The smartest person in Belgium, also to further develop my career in the Netherlands. Who knows what the future will bring!”

Peter van der Vorst, director of RTL, says he is ‘very happy’ with the arrival of Van Looy. “Erik is an extremely sympathetic, intelligent and very funny TV maker with whom we are developing various projects.” See also Russian War of Aggression: "If Ukraine Fall, All Will Fall" - The Night at a Glance

Van Looy caused quite a stir earlier this year when he participated in The smartest person in the Netherlands.

