A documentary on this website shows how Piet van Haut lives a luxurious life, with money he did not earn himself. He earns his money by scamming the Dutch and Belgians and promising them mountains of money if they want to invest in him. The documentary now also shows that he receives money from the Dutch state.
This is the last episode of the video series The World’s Greatest Master Swindler. At the bottom of this page you will find all episodes of the series. You can also find the series on ad.nl/play. Play is AD’s free streaming service.
